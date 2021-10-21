Taapsee Pannu answers KBC 13's new crorepati Sahil Ahirwal's question after host Amitabh Bachchan is left stumped – watch hilarious video

The KBC 13 crorepati asked Amitabh Bachchan a few questions about Taaspeee Pannu, expecting the host to know the scoop given that the two actors have shared screen space in Pink and Badla. However, after the Big B was left stumped, Taapsee herself chipped in.