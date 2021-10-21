Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad ???? https://t.co/NDLcZxSalz — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 20, 2021

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 has unearthed its new crorepati in Sahil Ahirwal, who has turned out to be a huge fan of Taapsee Pannu to the extent that one of his questions to host Amitabh Bachchan left the superstar bamboozled. The KBC 13 crorepati asked a few questions about food preferences, expecting the host to know the scoop given that the two actors have shared screen space in Pink and . However, after the Big B was left stumped, Taapsee herself chipped in, revealing what she loves to devour most, when retweeting the new promo from the upcoming episode, featuring Sahil Agarwal. Check out the video above... Also Read - Before Rahul Vaidya, THESE 9 Bollywood celebs received death threats for SHOCKING reasons