We can see Dilip Joshi dancing away with the dhol wala dressed in a teal blue kurta. The sangeet party happened last night. The function had traditional dandiya and garba too.

He looks like one happy dad and father-in-law to-be. The name of the groom is Yashowardhan Mishra.

They also held a Grahshanti Pooja at home. Niyati Joshi is the eldest born of Dilip Joshi. The wedding and reception will happen at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba. It seems he is supervising every detail of the wedding. His co-star Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is skipping the function. She will visit Niyati at their residence before the marriage.