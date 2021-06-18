videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani enacting Dayaben at an award function will surely make you nostalgic – watch video

While fans are rooting for Disha Vakani's return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, this throwback video of the actress' enacting her character at an award function will surely make you nostalgic.

BollywoodLife   |    June 18, 2021 9:01 PM IST

Audience have been missing the silly antics of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani. The show is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. People have loved the comic timing and camaraderie between Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi and Gokuldham society members. Recently, there were reports that the makers were trying to bring the actress back on the show but it got delayed due to COVID-19 situation. While fans are rooting for Disha's return as Dayaben in the show, this throwback video of the actress' enacting her character at an award function will surely make you nostalgic.

