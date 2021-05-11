videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita issues apology over casteist slur [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta was caught in a controversy as the lady used the word bhangi in an interview

Urmimala Banerjee   |    May 11, 2021 6:00 PM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta was giving an interview where she spoke of her rather basic makeup routine. She said she does a simple touch-up as she does not want to look like a bhangi. This left members of the community infuriated and they started a trend #ArrestMunmunDutta. The actress took to social media and apologised for her statement. She said she was misinformed and her idea was not to insult any profession or community. As we know, the bhangi community is often discriminated against in India. Watch the whole video to know what actually happened...

