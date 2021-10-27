videos

Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, is the official remake of sleeper Telugu hit, RX 100, and is directed by Milan Luthria of Kachche Dhaage, Taxi No. 9211, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and The Dirty Picture fame, and the script is penned by renowned screenwriter Rajat Arora. It's set to release in theatres all over on 3rd December 2021.

Russel D'Silva   |    October 27, 2021 1:25 PM IST

The debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, is around the corner, and the makers are finally ready with the first proper showcase of the star kid. The trailer of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap, has finally dropped, and he looks every bit as dashing and dynamic as his father, ready to set the screens afire with his scorching chemistry with leading lady Tara Sutaria. Tadap is the official remake of sleeper Telugu hit, RX 100, starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The Bollywood version, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, is directed by Milan Luthria of Kachche Dhaage, Taxi No. 9211, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and The Dirty Picture fame, and the script is penned by renowned screenwriter Rajat Arora. Produced by Sajid Naidadwala, the film is set to release in theatres all over on 3rd December 2021.

