View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Saif Ali Khan was recently papped with son by the shutterbugs. A video of them has hit the internet in which we see the little one throwing tantrums in front of his father. As they step out of the car, Taimur appears to be in an angry mode. He playfully hits father Saif Ali Khan while daddy smiles away. Netizens are debating over this video with some calling him a spoilt child. Quite a few came to his rescue and stated that he is just a kid. Check out some reactions below: Also Read - Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy video of baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 21st birthday; Kareena Kapoor Khan has the sweetest wish

Also Read - Adipurush Release Date: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer locks Sankranti 2023; here's why the film is delayed

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Kareena Kapoor Khan crushes over husband Saif Ali Khan's first look from the film; check her reaction