Tejasswi Prakash was seen with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. It seems they were walking towards their car after exiting a shop. Tejasvi was shocked to see the paps. She was heard saying to the paps, "You all are crazy. Kahaan chupe rehte ho?" Fans are reacting on the video. "Khud hi bulate hain khud hi puchte hain kahan che aa jate ho," wrote a fan. Another comment read, "Jyada overacting achi nahi didi." Have a look at the video above.