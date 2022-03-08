View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other since Bigg Boss 15 days and have been growing stronger every day. Their families had some differences initially while the two of them were locked inside the house of Bigg Boss but have been very supportive of them both in every way. And now, Tejasswi Prakash has become a part of the family already. Recently, Lock Upp's jailer Karan Kundrra was snapped at a dinner date with his parents and the paparazzi caught up to them. The paps took the opportunity to ask them about Tejasswi Prakash aka the Naagin 6 actress. Karan Kundrra's mom and dad were asked about his jodi with Teja and their chemistry together. 'Tejasswi is my daughter,' Karan's father chimed in. When asked his mother about their chemistry, she had a positive response too. Karan's mom said that she loved their chemistry. Aww, that's sweet, isn't it? Karan's family have accepted Tejasswi as their own! Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning as a new bride; ‘Sindoor giving Mrs Kundra vibe,’ say fans – watch