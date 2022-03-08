Tejasswi Prakash already part of Karan Kundrra's family? His parents' reaction to their jodi and chemistry is MAJOR hint [Watch Video]
Karan Kundrra's parents were asked about their son's chemistry and jodi with Tejasswi Prakash and they had the sweetest reaction to the same. Watch the adorable video below...
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1