Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fans buy them a star; name it 'TejRan' – watch video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are love, truly. They love each other and their fans love them more than they can imagine. The Naagin 6 actress and the Dance Deewane Junior host are widely shipped as TejRan across the country. It all began in Bigg Boss 15! And their mania continues to grow. Tejasswi and Karan's fans have gifted them a star. And Tejasswi-Karan's fans have named the star 'TejRan.' Yes, you read that right. Isn't that AMAZING?

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other for a while. Just a couple of hours ago, they were snapped at the Mumbai airport, kinda twinning with each other.