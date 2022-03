View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash was seen on the sets of Naagin 6. She was looking beautiful as a new bride. Fans were pretty impressed by her look and started shipping her with Karan Kundrra. “Sindoor giving Mrs Kundra vibe,” wrote a fan. “Badass bride,” read another comment. Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's fees for Lock Upp, ITA Awards, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry on the red carpet and more