Tejasswi Prakash's co-stars are all smitten by her charm; TejRan fans tease Karan Kundrra – watch video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are dating right now. A fan-made video of Tejasswi with her co-stars admiring her is going viral. TejRan fans are teasing Karan by tagging him in the comments.