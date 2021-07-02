Bigg Boss THROWBACK: 'Chaar aadmi kya janane lage Katrina Kaif ban gayi kya?' When Salman Khan slammed Shehnaaz Gill for her badtameezi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss has always been one of the most talked-about TV shows in the country. Season 13 which had Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and more had grabbed so many headlines. It was one of the most popular seasons ever in the history of Bigg Boss. Talking about the contestants, Shehnaaz Gill had been one of the most loved contestants. Even host, would help her out and give her advice time and again to help her better her game. However, there was an instance wherein Salman lost his calm on the Punjabi actress. In a fit of anger, Shehnaaz Gill threw a temper tantrum. She started bawling in the garden area and Sidharth had to pacify her. Salman had entered the house and had ignored her. While Salman was in the house, Shehnaaz refused to go inside. She instead asked Sidharth to ask Salman to come out. The latter was in no mood to entertain Shehnaaz.

The Tiger 3 actor then told everyone that, "Badtameeze ki koi role nahi yahan.'' He also added, "chaar aadmi kya janane lage ban gayi kya?" It was one of the shocking incidents of Bigg Boss 13. What do you have to say about this throwback? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.