OMG! Bharti Singh sobs and gets furious with the paps as they ditch her and flee to shoot Nora Fatehi – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The latest video of comedian will leave you laughing hard. In the video shared on Instagram, we see her getting into her vanity van. As paparazzi is going clickety-click, she starts to blow flying kisses. However, shutterbugs run as soon as they spot leaving Bharti Singh shocked. She stumbles a bit and has an amused look on her face. In her comical style, Bharti starts sobbing and asks the remaining paps to 'go away' before storming into her vanity van. LOL. Why you so funny, Bharti Singh? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting BALH2, Arjun Bijlani faces fans' wrath after Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more