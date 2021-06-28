Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon's face-off on their iconic hits, Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga will send you on a nostalgia trip

In Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri performed on Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Raveena danced on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. The two ladies set the stage on fire with their performances.