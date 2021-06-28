Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon's face-off on their iconic hits, Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga will send you on a nostalgia trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Last night on Dance Deewane 3, we saw gracing the sets. It was a visual treat for all the 90s fans who saw two of the most loved actresses, Raveena and sharing the stage together. And that's just not it. The two beauties took to the stage and even had a sort of face-off. Yes, you read that right. Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon swapped their iconic songs with each other. While Madhuri performed on Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Raveena danced on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. The two ladies set the stage on fire with their performances. , , Tushar Kalia couldn't stop marvelling over their performance and were seen cheering and whistling for them. The two ladies also cheered for each other. Now, that's how it should be.

Seeing Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon together, it was a major nostalgia moment for all the 90s film fans. And the two iconic songs are enough to attract the attention of the audience.