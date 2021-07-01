Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sayi and Bhawani Kaku aka Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane's role swap is the funniest thing on the internet right now – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishori Shahane Vij (@kishorishahane)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched television shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh as Sayi Joshi, as Virat Chavan, Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi aka Patralekha Salunkhe, Kishori Shahane as Bhawani Chavan, Bharti Patil as Ashwini Chavan, Shailesh Datar as Ninad Chavan, Mridul Kumar as Omkar Chavan, Sheetal Maulik as Sonali Chavan to name a few. In the series, we often see Sayi at loggerheads with the Chavan, except for her mother-in-law, Ashwini. However, she shares a very warm equation with all of her co-stars on the sets. A couple of weeks ago, Ayesha and Kishori Shahane had swapped their clothes and characters and shared a goofy video and pics. And they are at it again. Noted actress Kishori shared a fun video that is going viral on social media. In this new video, we can see Ayesha dressed as Bhawani Kaku asking Kishori's Sayi, 'what automatically means?' The latter's response to the same is as funny as their role swap. Have a dekko at the video above and let us know your thoughts about the same by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans of SaiRat shower love on Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh - find out why