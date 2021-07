Tera Mera Saath Rahe PROMO: Rupal Patel-Gia Manek AKA Kokilaben-Gopi recreate the hilarious laptop scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

The hit jodi of Kokilaben and Gopi bahu are back. Yes, we are talking about Rupal Patel and Gia Manek. The most awaited promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's prequel, Tera Mera Saath Rahe is out. In the promo, we see Rupal Patel and Gia Manek aka Kokilaben and Gopika recreate the hilarious laptop-washing scene from the first season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. But this time, Gopika does not wash the laptop and instead, puts it on charge. Check out the promo above...