India's Best Dancer 2 judges Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora seem to be having a lot of fun in between judging acts on the dance reality show. The two are often seen lighting up the mood with their dance reels and this time too, the duo took their entertainment quotient a notch higher. Terence shared an Instagram reel where it seemed like he had choreographed some dance moves but Malaika ended up doing her own groovy booty shake on 's High School song. And Terence just couldn't take his eyes off of Malaika as she showed off her twerking skills.