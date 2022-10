Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh held a special screening of their film Thank God in the city for their family and friends. Kiara Advani was spotted at Juhu PVR attending the premiere of her beau's recently released film. Kiara and Sid are reportedly dating each other. They are heavily shipped together ever since the beginning of the filming of Shershaah. And tonight, their fandom went berserk as Kiara's mom Genevieve Advani also joined the family special screening of Thank God. SidKiara fans were on could nine over the same.

It was Karan Johar who made Sidharth and Kiara confess their feelings for each other on the Koffee Kouch. He sort of played a cupid between the two. What do you think about it?