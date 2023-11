Suhana Khan's dancing skills in The Archies song has grabbed attention. Netizens have reacted to the same. Check out their reactions below...

The Archies is coming out on Netflix on 7th December 2023. It stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja. Zoya Akhtar has helmed the movie and Indianised it. The trailer of The Archies got a mixed response from the audience. The team of The Archies are promoting the movie everywhere. They attended a college event in the city in which Suhana, Agastya, Khushi, Aditi, Yuvraj and Mihir danced on stage to Va Va Voom song. A video of Suhana dancing is going viral which was shared by the paparazzi. Netizens talked about how the focus was only on Suhana and wondered if it was because she was Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. Some said that others also deserved the same attention. There were also some who loved Suhana's dancing skills. Suhana Khan has amazing confidence, no doubt. Having said that, they all looked and did an amazing job at dancing.

Recently, Zoya Akhtar blamed the media for focusing just on Suhana Khan and not the other kids. Zoya slammed the media saying that they robbed others of their chance to shine.