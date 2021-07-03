The Big Picture PROMO: Ranveer Singh shares exciting details of his unique quiz show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

A few hours back, Ranveer Singh confirmed his TV debut as a host of a quiz show titled, The Big Picture. Now, the first promo of the show is out and fans are super-excited to see the Gully Boy actor on the small screen. In the promo, we see Ranveer Singh talking about the different characters he has played in films, over the years. He also tries to explain the concept of his ‘anokha’ quiz show. Ranveer says, "Ek anokha quiz show, jahan tasveeron mein milenge sawaal, aur jawaabon mein milenge karodo. Big Picture-Tasveer se Taqdeer take." Well, it surely was a treat to watch Ranveer Singh as a host, isn't it? Also Read - Ranveer Singh CONFIRMS his TV debut; to host a quiz show titled 'The Big Picture'