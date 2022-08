Besides Nagarjuna, The Ghost also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and is directed by Praveen Sattaru. It releases in theatres on 5th October.

There's no slowing down Telugu cinema superstar Nagarjuna, who just seems to be getting finer with age, of which he again gives ample proof in his upcoming movie, The Ghost. The Ghost trailer, starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, who plays super-spy Agent Vikram, just dropped, and he looks so cool in it, and his commando / samurai / romeo persona is so cool that both his actor sons would take multiple births to match up. Besides Nagarjuna, Telugu movie The Ghost also stars Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag, and is directed by Praveen Sattaru. It releases in theatres on 5th October. Watch the slick trailer above...