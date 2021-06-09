The Gray Man: Russo Brothers share a crucial update on the Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling-Dhanush starrer with a fun video

The blockbuster director duo, Russo Brothers, who helmed the highest grossing film of all-time, Avengers: Endgame, are currently busy with The Gray Man, which is the most expensive film of Netflix. While the project is special for us as it also stars Tamil star Dhanush in a key role, the directors shared a crucial update that they have wrapped the two-month long schedule in USA with a fun video, where they are taking the wheels of airport baggage cars and whizzing around. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out... Did we add our own sound effects? Yes." Apart from Dhanush, The Gray Man also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles. Also Read - The Gray Man: After Dhanush, THIS Indian actress bags a role in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' Hollywood project
