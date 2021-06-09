The Gray Man: Russo Brothers share a crucial update on the Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling-Dhanush starrer with a fun video

Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out... Did we add our own sound effects? Yes. pic.twitter.com/ncjkbLtAz5 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 7, 2021

The blockbuster director duo, Russo Brothers, who helmed the highest grossing film of all-time, Avengers: Endgame, are currently busy with The Gray Man, which is the most expensive film of Netflix. While the project is special for us as it also stars Tamil star in a key role, the directors shared a crucial update that they have wrapped the two-month long schedule in USA with a fun video, where they are taking the wheels of airport baggage cars and whizzing around. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out... Did we add our own sound effects? Yes." Apart from Dhanush, The Gray Man also stars , Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles.