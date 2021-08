The Show is all set for a new season. along with the team of Bhuj will be seen as the guest in the upcoming episode. In a new promo, we can see Ajay and Kapil having a fun banter. Ajay says something about Kapil’s second child and the comedian reacts. Have a look. Also Read - RRR star Jr NTR becomes the first Indian to own THIS swanky SUV – deets inside