Shehnaaz Gill won everyone's hearts with her performance in Honsla Rakh. But before her fans saw the film, they were left in awe of the actress for respecting her work commitments and getting back to work so soon after a huge personal loss where she lost Sidharth Shukla. And now, fans are eager to see more of Shehnaaz, in her old avatar – where she is chirpy, happy, funny and more. So when Archana Puran Singh recreated Shehnaaz' viral meme 'Main Itni Sundar Hoon' on the show, fans couldn't keep calm and are now requesting the makers and to get Shehnaaz on , which lets celebs have their hair down and laugh their hearts out. Let's hope that happens soon.