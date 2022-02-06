Chandu, kahin tumhein dekh ke tumhaare ghar waale apna dhairya na kho de! ? Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/Pq5DViOzHm — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 6, 2022

In the upcoming episode of , we will see the cast of Gehraiyaan gracing the sets. , , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be joining Kapil and his gang for a fun-filled episode. And in one of the segments, we will see Chandan Prabhakar dressed up as . Yes, you read that right. Chandan will be seen following Ranveer Singh's footsteps and dress up as him to impress Deepika Padukone. He will also tie multiple ponytails like Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor. Ananya and Siddhant will be surprised and amused on seeing Chandan as Ranveer. When Chandan will try to flirt with Deepika, Kapil will warn him. The video is super hilarious and it seems like a fun segment.