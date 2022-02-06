The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar dresses up as Ranveer Singh for Deepika Padukone; jealous Kapil has a WARNING for him
The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar tries impressing Deepika Padukone by dressing up as Ranveer Singh. Deepika will be there to promote her film Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.
In the upcoming episode of
The Kapil Sharma Show, we will see the cast of Gehraiyaan gracing the sets. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be joining Kapil and his gang for a fun-filled episode. And in one of the segments, we will see Chandan Prabhakar dressed up as Ranveer Singh. Yes, you read that right. Chandan will be seen following Ranveer Singh's footsteps and dress up as him to impress Deepika Padukone. He will also tie multiple ponytails like Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor. Ananya and Siddhant will be surprised and amused on seeing Chandan as Ranveer. When Chandan will try to flirt with Deepika, Kapil will warn him. The video is super hilarious and it seems like a fun segment. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars express grief on veteran singer's demise – read tweets
