The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar dresses up as Ranveer Singh for Deepika Padukone; jealous Kapil has a WARNING for him

The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar tries impressing Deepika Padukone by dressing up as Ranveer Singh. Deepika will be there to promote her film Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.