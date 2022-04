and 's wedding grabbed headlines and how. It was a very intimate bash. In fact, there were hardly any invitees from Bollywood besides and immediate members of the Kapoor clan. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in a ceremony with only 30 to 40 people in attendance. The actor was asked about his wedding by the media on various occasions but he never revealed anything. Ranbir Kapoor had apparently said that if he would host a bachelor party one of the three actors in the invited list would be . But it looks like the said bachelor party did not happen in the first place. This was revealed by Aditya Roy Kapur on ... Also Read - The Gray Man: Dhanush unveils first look from Russo Brothers' film starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling; announces premiere date

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor have been besties for a long time. They play football every Sunday together. He revealed to Kapil Sharma that the bachelor party did not happen at all. Kapil Sharma also teased him saying that it was high time he got married. Aditya Roy Kapur who 36 has been in the news for his relationship with in the past.

He had come for the promotions of the movie, Om that also stars Sanjana Sanghi. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 at his Bandra residence. The two had been courting for five years. It seems they planned to marry in 2020 but the pandemic changed everything. The couple's first movie is going to come out in September 2022.