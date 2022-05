View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Many players of the Indian cricket team will be seen on this weekend. In a promo of the show, we can see them interacting with Kapil Sharma. So, the Sneh Rana says that she deliberately chose to closer to Kapil. He replies, “Ab kya fayda? Ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi.” Watch the above video to know how she reacted. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik all set to face her fears in Rohit Shetty's show, confirms her participation [Read Deets]