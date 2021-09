View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The Kapil Sharma Show will see Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this week and Kangana Ranaut will be the special guest. She will be on the show for promoting her upcoming film, Thalaivi. The promo of the show has caught all the attention. In the promo, we see Kapil Sharma jokingly asking Kangana Ranaut how is she feeling as there hasn't been any controversy around her since a long time. Later we also see him joking about her production house being destroyed in Mumbai. Take a look at the above video to know more.