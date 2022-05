View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

and the team of Dhaakad will be seen on to promote their film. In a new promo, we can see Kapil taking a dig at Kangana’s nepotism rant and fight against celebs. On the other hand, Kangana makes fun of Kapil’s weight. Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande gets brutally slammed for posing with hubby Vicky Jain; netizens drop nasty comments