View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN ? (@m___c___stan)

The Kapil Sharma Show will see MC Stan as one of the guests soon. The rapper made his first appearance on the famous show. Dressed in all red, MC Stan did a rap for the audience. He has come on the show after Abdu Rozik. MC Stan in one of the videos tells all his fans to watch Kapil Sharma's movie Zwigato. Fans have said that Kapil Sharma's show is used by all celebs to promote their movies but MC Stan promoted the host's movie in such an enthusiastic manner. Check out the comments... Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil turns delivery man as Nandita Das, Shahana Goswami come for Zwigato promotions; Abdu Rozik is the surprise package [Watch Video]

Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar refuses to promote Selfiee on the show due to THIS reason? KRK reveals

The best part is you can the fondness in the eyes of Kapil Sharma as MC Stan does the whole-hearted shout out for him. MC Stan is headed for an all-India tour next. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik to be on The Kapil Sharma Show; here's what we know