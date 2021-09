The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Malaika Arora gets hilariously trolled by Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis for her 'gym walk' — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

We know that Malaika Arora was trolled badly for her gym walk and posture some days back. The lady is also a sport. This will be proved at the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The lady gets hilariously trolled by Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Both of them imitate her walking style and the former is too funny. Malaika Arora is also asked about her pet, which is her constant companion. As we know Kapil Sharma is also a dog lover. Terence Lewis is also not spared as the comedian teases him about Nora Fatehi. Geeta Kapur teases him saying that all his focus was on Nora when she came to the show as a replacement. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu imitate guest Sanjay Dutt's signature walk – watch video