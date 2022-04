View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

and will be seen on to promote their film Jersey. Now, in a new promo, we can see Kapil roasting Shahid in front of his father , who was also seen as a guest. Kapil says that Shahid is standing like a kid whose parent comes to attend a PTM meeting with prior intimation. Watch the video to know how he reacted. Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer's 40 lakh tickets already SOLD in advance bookings, confirms producer