The Kapil Sharma Show: Siddhant Chaturvedi's uncle wanted to know if he really touched Deepika Padukone's lips while kissing

After Gehraiyaan trailer was released, Siddhant Chaturvedi's uncle wanted to know if he has really touched Deepika Padukone's lips while doing kissing scenes or was there a mirror in between them.

BollywoodLife   |    February 12, 2022 2:14 AM IST

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's passionate lip-lock in Gehraiyaan has been the talk of the town ever since the film's trailer was released. The curiosity among people was so high that even Siddhant's uncle wanted to know if he has really touched Deepika's lips while doing kissing scenes or was there a mirror in between them. The revelation came on The Kapil Sharma Show Uncensored version where Siddhant along with Deepika, Ananya, Dhairya and Shakun Batra were seen having a great time together. At one point, Siddhant even replied to Deepika with a cheeky answer when she asked to raise the AC temperature since she was feeling cold. Pat came the reply from Siddhant, 'Hum aapke bagal mein baithe hai, humko thand nahi lag rahi.'

