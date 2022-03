View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darshan Kumaar (@darshankumaar)

The Kashmir Files, directed by , has released in theatres on March 11 and a woman who came to watch it had a massive meltdown in front of the director and the film's cast Darshan Kumaar. The film is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir genocide that took place in 1990. The woman, who seems to have witnessed and been a victim of the incident, broke down while watching the plight of Kashmiri Pandits shown with all its grime and gore. She also thanked Darshan Kumaar for touching the hearts with his performance. Vivek Agnihotri and Darshan can be seen trying to console the woman who just couldn't stop her tears. Also Read - The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's hard-hitting film is not for the faint-hearted