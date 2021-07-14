videos

This video of Salman Khan taunting Katrina Kaif for missing out on marrying him when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor is going viral

An old video of Salman Khan taunting Katrina Kaif at the wedding of Arpita Khan-Ayush Sharma is going viral

Urmimala Banerjee   |    July 14, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Salman Khan can be quite sarcastic. Fans of the superstar are aware of his sense of humour. A video is doing the rounds on social media where we can see him pulling the leg of his former flame, actress Katrina Kaif. The two were in a relationship for some years before she fell for Ranbir Kapoor. But the actress' relationship with the Khan-daan was intact. This video is from the wedding of Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma in Hyderabad. We can hear Salman Khan calling Katrina Kaif as Katrina. He takes a pause and later says 'Kapoor'. Later, he goes on to say, "Kitna bada chance miss kiya Khan hone ka." The audience bursts out in laughter.

We can understand the kind of embarrassment, Katrina might have felt. But she kept on smiling. Later, Salman Khan said, "Dil se shukriya ada karte hai aapka."

