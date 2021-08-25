Throwback: Salman Khan's bike ad from 1985 goes viral; fans say he's as dashing as ever — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rarephotoclub ?? (@rarephotoclub)

Salman Khan's superstar charisma was evident from his youth. Indeed, he is one of the best looking men to ever grace Bollywood. An old advertisement of the star is now going viral. It is a commercial for the Hero Honda CD100 Young bike. We can see Salman Khan dressed in a white suit. The commercial was shot in 1985. Salman Khan's personality is perfect for the flamboyant messaging of the commercial. Fans who saw the video commented, "Still a legend," while another one wrote, "Old bhai was so handsome." As of now, he is in Russia shooting for Tiger 3.