Throwback Thursday: Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar recalls becoming Queen of Brazil after being crowned Miss World [Watch Video]

Manushi Chhillar partook in our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where the ex-Miss World recalled a very interesting episode during her Miss World tour when she had landed in Brazil

Russel D'Silva   |    June 23, 2022 1:17 PM IST

Before Manushi Chhillar debuted on the big screen with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, we got in touch with the actress for our flagship segment titled 'Throwback Tadka', where the ex-Miss World recalled a very interesting episode during her Miss World tour when she had landed in Brazil. It's funny, heartwarming and will make you fall in love with the Prithviraj actress just a little bit more. Watch this special, exclusive video with Manushi Chhillar above...

