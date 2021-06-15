Throwback video: Can you spot a 17-year-old Ranbir Kapoor at the music launch of Aishwarya Rai Bachc...
Throwback video: Can you spot a 17-year-old Ranbir Kapoor at the music launch of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalein?
In this throwback video, Rishi Kapoor along with Randhir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen at Aa Ab Laut Chalein's music launch. Amid the chaos, Ranbir Kapoor too makes a blink-and-miss appearance wherein he is seen sharing the stage with the film's unit.