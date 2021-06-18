Throwback video: Can you spot Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Raj Kapoor's birthday celebration?

In the video, Raj Kapoor is seen pampering his grandkids Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

An old clip of legendary filmmaker 's birthday celebration has surfaced online. In the video, Kapoor is seen pampering his grandkids , and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The kids are seen wishing Kapoor on his birthday while sitting on a swing and having a great time together. Kapoor is also seen telling Ranbir to change into appropriate clothes for the party. The video has many adorable moments of the Kapoor clan. While Ranbir and Riddhima are the kids of and Neetu Singh, Kareena is the daughter of .