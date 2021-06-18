videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

20 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan expresses gratitude to fans for their support with a Laal Singh Chaddha touch – watch video

Entertainment News

Neena Gupta opens up on how an ex cancelled their wedding ‘at the last minute’; says, ‘He’s happily married and has children now’

Entertainment News

Throwback video: Can you spot a 17-year-old Ranbir Kapoor at the music launch of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalein?

Entertainment News

Fans can't keep CALM as they spot Ranbir Kapoor in Alia Bhatt's live Instagram session – watch viral video

Throwback video: Can you spot Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Raj Kapoor's birthday celebration?

In the video, Raj Kapoor is seen pampering his grandkids Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

BollywoodLife   |    June 18, 2021 2:04 AM IST

An old clip of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's birthday celebration has surfaced online. In the video, Kapoor is seen pampering his grandkids Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The kids are seen wishing Kapoor on his birthday while sitting on a swing and having a great time together. Kapoor is also seen telling Ranbir to change into appropriate clothes for the party. The video has many adorable moments of the Kapoor clan. While Ranbir and Riddhima are the kids of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Kareena is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all