Tiger 3: Salman Khan gets his beast mode on as he preps for the highly-anticipated spy-thriller – watch video

While we have been hearing about the shooting updates of Salman Khan and 's Tiger 3 for quite sometime now, the lead star has taken the internet by storm by his new video where he is pumping up muscles for the highly-anticipated espionage thriller. Sharing the clip of his intense workout, Salman Khan wrote, "I think this guy is training for Tiger3 . . @beingstrongglobal." Well, looking at his physique, we are sure that audience will again witness the shirtless avatar of the megastar on the silver screen. Directed by , the film is set to hit the screens in 2022.