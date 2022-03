View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It seems Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan is a huge fan of Batman. He arrived in a Batmobile to watch the latest Batman movie. Fans have mixed reactions. ‘Yeh aeroplane hai kya?’ asked a fan. Another comment read, “Kya crab jaisi car hai bhai.” On the other hand, some even loved it. “Bhai gaadi toh badiya hai.” Have a look. Also Read - From Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 8 action-packed films that will blast the theatres in 2022-23