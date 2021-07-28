Toofan actress Mrunal Thakur shares a word of advice for aspiring actors on how to tackle casting couch – watch video [Exclusive]

As Mrunal Thakur wants to inspire her fans through her work, she shared a word of advice for aspiring actors on how to tackle casting couch, in her exclusive interaction with Bollywood Life.
Mrunal Thakur gained recognition with her stint in the television show Kumkum Bhagya. She ventured into films with the drama Love Sonia in 2018. The 28-year-old actress was later seen in movies such as Super 30 and Batla House. Her latest film is the sports drama Toofaan, which is directed by National Award-winner Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Paresh Rawal. Now, Mrunal awaits the release of her upcoming film Jersey with Shahid Kapoor and Aankh Micholi.
As Mrunal wants to inspire her fans through her work, she shared a word of advice for aspiring actors on how to tackle casting couch, in her exclusive interaction with Bollywood Life.