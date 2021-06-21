Yoga Day 2021: Alia Bhatt joins the BTS Butter fan club as she posts a fun video of her cat Edward checking out her awe-inspiring postures

Today it is Yoga Day and celebs have flooded social media with their pics and videos doing Yoga. As we know, the ancient discipline of Yoga helps the body and mind in a multitude of ways. Alia Bhatt has posted a video where we can see her striking some awe-inspiring yoga poses with absolute comfort. Giving her company is her pet cat, Edward. In fact, he is the star of the show. Edward has the most amazing reactions to her poses. Alia Bhatt is seen in a pair of tight leggings and a pink leotard. Just check out the video below... Also Read - Prabhas-Prashanth Neel, Allu Arjun-Sukumar: 5 biggest director-actor collaborations that promise to shatter records left, right and centre

The song used in the video is BTS Butter. As we know, it is the No 1 song on the Billboard Music Charts right now. The number, which is in English is winning hearts all over. The firm has also released cooler and hotter remixes. Butter featuring the K-Pop kings has caught the fancy of Indian celebs. Vijay Deverakonda, Mouni Roy and Amrita Rao have posted videos featuring songs from the superhit Korean group. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ishaan Khatter showered love on her video.

On the professional front, it is being said that Alia Bhatt will return to the sets of RRR in July. She is paired with Ram Charan in the SS Rajamouli film. Alia Bhatt is also looking forward to resuming work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She plays the role of the famous don of Mumbai in the 1960s. Plus, there is the release of Brahmastra.