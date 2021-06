Sonu Sood takes up a new vocation of selling bread and eggs on a bicycle; fans drop heart emojis for Bollywood's Good Samaritan - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu Sood has emerged as one of the real heroes from Bollywood in the past two years. He has done yeoman service for India's marginalised whether it is making transport arrangements or providing medical care. The actor is keen to promote small businesses, which have been suffering in the pandemic. Sonu Sood made a video where we can see him on a bicycle selling bread, eggs, toast and pav. He said that this is like a supermarket that comes home with all the essentials. Fans dropped a number of hearts and fire emojis for him. Needless to say, he looked good too in that denim and white tee. Also Read - Sonu Sood REACTS on gifting Rs 3 crore swanky car to son Ishaan on Father's Day