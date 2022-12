View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

a couple of days ago. Her funeral is being held in the city. Everyone who knew Tunisha Sharma has come to pay their last respects.andand more celebs were seen at Tunisha Sharma's funeral. Shivin Narang was constantly by Tunisha's mom's side. Tunisha's mom is quite devastated about loosing her 20-year-old daughter. The visuals of Shivin helping out Tunisha's mom have surfaced.and Shivin worked in Internet Wala Love. Kanwar Dhillon was also a part of the same show.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room. She was going to turn 20 in January. Also Read - RIP Tunisha Sharma: Kanwar Dhillon requests media to co-operate as the actress' body arrives at her home for final journey [Watch Video]