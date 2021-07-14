Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty asks Shweta Tiwari to kiss an Iguana, her reaction will leave you in splits – watch video

The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon have its premiere. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting. Well, the makers have dropped yet another promo featuring Shweta Tiwari petting an Iguana. The video that is shared on Instagram features the contestants coming together in front of host Rohit Shetty. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik on the guest list? Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's contestant reveals
He introduces the contestants to Iguana. Shweta who is terrified of seeing Iguana goes closer to it and starts petting it. "I like you," she tells the Iguana. Rohit asks her to kiss the Iguana, but Shweta refuses to do so and says "Muh nahi lagna". Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Rahul Vaidya reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversies, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' couple picture and more
Watch the hilarious video here: Also Read - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recreate throwback posts on their vacation and it's all about couple things – view pics
Shweta Tiwari along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen was in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the reality show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on July 17 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. Stay tuned for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
