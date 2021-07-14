Shehnaaz Gill looks as cute as a button in this throwback childhood pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has always managed to win hearts with her charming and bubbly personality. The actress has been turning heads with her stylish looks and we cannot keep our eyes off her. Well, recently Shehnaaz took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable throwback picture. On Tuesday she shared a picture of herself as a child wherein she was seen holding a landline phone in her hand. "Lemme call you baby," she wrote in the caption. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam-Divya Khosla Kumar and more nasty feuds of celebrities that shocked everyone – view pics

The actress gained a lot of limelight and fame when she participated in 's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Post her elimination from the show, she worked on herself and lost oodles of weight. The actress who is a social media avid keeps sharing her pictures and videos.

On the work front, Shehnaaz wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with and Sonam Bajwa last month. She even shot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.