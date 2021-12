Anupamaa is one of the leading TV shows in the country right now. It features , , Madalsa Sharm and in the lead. Recently, Beyhadh actress Aneri Vajani joined the show as Anuj Kapadia's sister. Anupamaa is falling in love with Anuj slowly and has already realised her feelings for the handsome hunk. Rupali and Gaurav's chemistry as Anupamaaa and Anuj is winning hearts already. And a new fan edit is going viral on Twitter as you read this. A fan account of Anupamaa and Anuj aka MaAn has shared a video music edit of the two actors with and song, Achchi Lagti Ho song from Kuch Naa Kaho. The video is such a perfect edit that you'll fall in love with it with and MaAn all over again. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: RRR cast promote their film on Bigg Boss 15, Pooja Banerjee's Godh Bharai pics go viral and more

Check out the video above. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Malvika REFUSES to leave Vanraj and go back home with Anuj and Anupamaa; Kavya gets angry