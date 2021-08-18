View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamaa's Fanpage (@anupamaafp_)

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see a shocking twist taking place. Now, we know that in the current track of Anupamaa, we are seeing Dholakia, Kinjal's boss harassing her. He is trying to get extra friendly with her at work and this is noticed by Anupamaa aka . Anupamaa will reveal everything to the Shah's and everyone would be furious with the same. Vanraj aka will ask Samar aka Paras Kalnawat to get the hockey stick while he himself would get a big stick to beat him up. Baa, Babuji and others will also join but Anupamaa would stop them. She will have a modern plan to deal with the situation.

Yes, you read that right. Anupamaa will ask Kinjal, Paritosh, Vanraj, Kavya, Rakhi, Muskan, Samar and the rest of the housemates to switch on their phone cameras and record everything as they expose Dholakia. The latter would try to threaten the Shahs but Anupamaa will give him a tight slap. When Dholakia would try to raise his hand on Anupamaa, Vanraj would step in and stop him. He will threaten him with dire consequences. We are loving this upcoming twist of Anupamaa.