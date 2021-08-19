Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar bicker over the monsoon like an old married couple and it's relatable AF; PREMIERE DATE out

With the new promo, the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also released the premiere date of the show. Talking about the promo, it features Nakuul Mehta aka Ram and Disha Parmar aka Priya discussing the rainy season.