A new promo of 2 is out and it's ever more cute than the previous promo. Y'all know that we would be getting to see and back again as a TV Jodi. With the new promo, the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also released the premiere date of the show. Talking about the promo, it features Nakuul Mehta aka Ram and Disha Parmar aka Priya discussing the rainy season. While Priya seems to hate rains, Ram finds interesting and small details of things that follow the rainy season. Priya keeps listing the downfalls of rainy days saying that it gets muddy and traffic's ever so high and more to which Ram counters saying we get to hear birds more often and adds it's fun to jump in a puddle like a child. Priya complains about his smelly socks but at that moment they are served with pakodas. Ram adds it to the list of the upside of monsoon and he offers the plate to her. The narrator then says people usually fall in love after getting married.

Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya will meet you from 30th August 2021 at 8 PM, Monday to Friday. Are you excited?